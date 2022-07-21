Across Columbia County and the state, more people are back on the job.

Oregon's nonfarm payroll employment grew by 8,700 in June, following gains averaging 6,200 jobs in the prior seven months, according to the Oregon Employment Department's June jobless report. 

Job Surges

The Oregon Employment Department report shows 2,119,639 employed and 81,617 unemployed in June. Job surges were seen in the construction and leisure and hospitality sectors.
