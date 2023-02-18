Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) staff has completed what officials are calling an unprecedented effort to collect seeds from populations of Oregon ash (Fraxinus latifolia) trees throughout the Oregon portion of the species range.

ODF officials said the collection was conducted before the Oregon ash trees are wiped out by an invasive pest.

The Seeds

Between 2019 and the end of 2022, five ODF staff members collected more than 900,000 seeds from 245 mother trees.
