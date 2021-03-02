#TimberUnity has announced its opposition to House Bill 2674 and a proposed -1 Amendment.
The bill directs the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality to study impacts of engine emissions on environment and to provide study findings to the legislature, according to a release from #TimberUnity.
In a statement released late Tuesday, March 2, the group's board members said the -1 Amendment makes clear the measure is designed not as a study, but rather, a placeholder for a significant tax increase that would directly and negatively impact Oregon’s rural workforce.
“It’s pretty outrageous that the legislature, while the session is largely locked down from public engagement, would use these tactics to gut and stuff bills in hopes nobody would notice a hefty tax hike, especially on those of us who are directly impacted and have limited access to the technology to access our legislators this session,” Timber Unity Board President Mike Pihl said.
Pihl said he is concerned with the remote process in that published legislative agendas don’t make clear which amendments on bills are being considered as part of the online hearings. He said since the legislature is operating remotely, and has changed its posting rules, the public needs more notice of how bills like HB 2764 placeholder could change from what the measure says on its surface to something radically different.
“Just last year, we could have members in the capitol on standby, and if an amendment got introduced and there was an opportunity to testify, we could jump right in because we could be physically present at the hearings," Pihl said.
"Now, there is more logistical work to plan for participating and notice of amendments should be publicly posted on agendas because we can’t just sign up to testify anymore at a moment’s notice, he said. "Tthere are simply too many hoops for the average person to jump through, and it feels like lawmakers are leveraging the Covid-19 crisis to slip things by voters undetected."
The 1- Amendment to House Bill 2674 is sponsored by Portland-area Democrat Representative Rob Nosse, a union organizer.according to #TimberUnity.
"The amendment is a complete gut and stuff of the placeholder bill, and introduces a suite of new taxes on Oregonians to fund clean diesel engine retrofits and replacements, Pihl said, addi g that the measure includes:
- A 3% excise tax on the retail sale of all tires;
- A 1.5% privilege tax for businesses who sell or lease off-road equipment;
- A 1.5% use tax on off-road diesel equipment purchased outside of Oregon;
- A 3.5% rental tax for rentals of off-road diesel equipment; and
- A 2% rental tax for rentals of all other qualified heavy equipment (note: this tax goes to counties not diesel retrofits).
There is a yet-to-be-determined privilege (sales) tax on heavy-duty and light-duty trucks, as well a to-be-determined gas tax increase on all red-dyed diesel, including dyed diesel used off road in farming, fishing and logging equipment, Pihl said.
The Oregon House Committee on Energy and Environment is scheduled to hold a public hearing March 3 to discuss House Bill 2784.
“We’re asking folks, even if you’re not a #TimberUnity member, but if you make your living using this kind of equipment, to make your voice heard,” Pihl said.
According to Pihl, in the most recent wake of natural disasters like last month’s ice storm and last fall’s wildfires, the types of equipment listed for taxation under Nosse’s amendment would have been sidelined by excessive cost increases to operating machinery.
Pihl said he is concerned that lawmakers like Rep. Nosse are disconnected from the concerns of working Oregonians who service the needs of their urban counterparts.
“Last month, we used our trucks to deliver firewood to metro-area voters who were freezing in their homes," Pihl said. "It wasn’t the tech sector that bailed out their neighbors in their time of need, it was those of us with rigs and equipment who could step in to help clean up the mess."
#TimberUnity is a grassroots organization that represents nearly 65,000 natural resource workers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The all-volunteer organization focuses on public policies that impact truckers, loggers, fishers, farmers, miners, ranchers, and all other workers in the natural resources economy.
