Oregon will receive $22,972,499 in federal financial help in combating the opioid crisis.

Federal Funding

The awards are intended to address the opioid overdose crisis in Oregon.

The grant funding is from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to combat the opioid crisis, according to Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden.

