Oregon will receive approximately $330 million from an historic $21 billion settlement with the three largest distributors of opioids — Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen.

Oregon Drug Overdoses

Oregon drug overdose deaths more than doubled between 2019 and 2021, an alarming trend driven largely by misuse of the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl, an OHA analysis found. Preliminary data indicate this trend continued in 2022.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has launched a new website to share updates and information about the opioid settlement funds, which will be used to support opioid prevention, treatment and recovery efforts around the state.

