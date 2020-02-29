Global Partners, LP, will be hosting an open house from 4:30 to 7 p.m. March 10 at Meriwether Place, located at 1070 Columbia Boulevard in St. Helens.
The event will give the public an opportunity to ask questions and is designed to encourage discussion about the company's proposed switch from ethanol to renewable diesel.
The switch, should it occur, would take place at their transloading facility at the Columbia Pacific Bio-Refinery, which the company owns and operates at Port Westward, near Clatskanie. Since 2016, the company has only transloaded ethanol, a first-generation renewable biofuel. The company is looking to move to the next generation of renewable biofuels, which is renewable green diesel.
Eric Slifka, CEO of Global Partners, announced the desire for the change at the Feb. 12 commission meeting of the Port of Columbia County.
“We have the opportunity to move to an even cleaner, greener product. Clean fuel standards have generated demand for renewable diesel on the West Coast. Our terminal is well positioned to help distribute the product throughout the market in a safe and reliable manner,” Slifka said.
To make the change, the company needs approval from the Port and from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). Renewable diesel is similar to traditional diesel but is derived entirely from plant and animal by-products.
Renewable diesel helps reduce current levels of greenhouse emissions and is utilized to meet state and federal climate standards. The logistics for handling the product would largely remain unchanged.
