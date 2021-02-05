Ever wondered how Clatskanie got its name, or if Clark Gable ever made an appearance in town, or the story behind the exploded whale? If the answer is yes, tune into the latest production from the Clatskanie Middle/High School drama department.
The show is called “Talking Tombstones: Clatskanie’s History … Told by Teenagers” and it’s a spin on an established theater production where true stories are retold in character. Drama teacher Jaime Erwin said she hopes the productions kicks off a tradition of performing a Talking Tombstone series.
“I hope we get to the point of performing around town,” Erwin said. “Essentially, it’s like a live wax museum— actors are portraying real people, they try to look and dress like them, and then they tell their stories.”
Producing the show
Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, in-person performances were not possible. Instead, Erwin had each student record their piece and had it edited together as one cohesive video complete with costumes, music, and flashbacks.
The 12-minute production focuses on three stories pertaining to the history of Clatskanie with a student narrating each story. Other students play the roles of the historical characters and lip sync their dialogue to the narration.
“The narrator is telling the story in their own teenager style,” Erwin said. “They make up the dialogue and say it like they would in their real life. They became the expert in the story and they are retelling it like they would to a friend.”
Erwin said she wanted the students to avoid sounding like they were reading a report and instead relay the story naturally in their own voice.
“It adds some humor— Enoch Conyers wouldn’t really say ‘Hey Hanna Bryant, I’m Enoch, let’s get married and stuff,’ but that’s how our teenage narrator would tell it,” Erwin said.
Filming the stories instead of performing them live also gave the students an opportunity to come up with creative ways to relay the action.
“Usually I direct every movement, every entrance, every costume, etc., but they did this all at home,” Erwin said. “The clips they sent in were all diverse and super interesting. It was cool to see each students interpretation of what they thought that scene should look like.”
Ms. Debbie’s role
The class was aided by Clatskanie Historical Society President Deborah Hazen, who the class affectionately calls “Ms. Debbie,” Erwin said.
“Working with Ms. Debbie was definitely a highlight,” Erwin said. “When I called her about this project over the summer and kind of told her my vision, she told me all kinds of stories.”
Those stories became the foundation for the production, and a way for the students to both learn about Clatskanie and take a stab at writing and producing their own show.
“They are so into it,” Erwin said. “I’ve been very impressed. Ms. Debbie supplied a ton of information, they researched it, they became experts, they wrote their own scripts, and then they filmed it all themselves.”
Some students filmed their pieces outside and around the town, adding another layer of depth to the stories.
“This was a very ambitious undertaking, but with Ms. Debbie’s inspiration and the class’s enthusiasm, this has been very rewarding,” she said.
Learning lesson
For both Erwin and the class, learning about the history of Clatskanie was interesting, as a lot of the stories were new to them. She said she enjoyed watching the students learn about the past of the small town.
“Most didn’t know anything about the history of the town where they grew up,” she said. “It was very cool to see their dedication to this project.”
The plan is to add more stories in the spring semester and continue to add stories in coming years, eventually rewriting the stories into monologues and performing them live, when that becomes an option again, Erwin said. For now, the production is available to be viewed on YouTube starting 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7.
Watch the show: 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7
