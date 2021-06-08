Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) crews spent time along the Rainier Park Monday night, June 7, for specialized training.
"We have been conducting a rural water supply training operation at the Rainier Park utilizing the boat ramp," a CRFR Facebook post states. "We are working on developing stronger skills and knowledge for setting up a water tender operation using an environment where we may not have fire hydrants readily available."
CRFR officials said such training is crucial to the success of firefighting operations.
