Midway through River City Speedway’s 14-race stock car racing schedule, many area drivers are contenders for a Columbia County Racing Association (CCRA) division championship.
St. Helens drivers Bob Berg, Brad Korpela and Kasey Lee and Sean Fox of Rainier are currently leading their series point standings and are on target to win a CCRA title.
Other drivers who are ranked in the top five of their respective division standings and still have shot at winning a division championship too include St. Helens drivers Lanette Phillips, Anthony Brinster and Chris Lee.
Phillips has had a phenomenal season as she has recorded six top-four main event finishes in her Ross Diesel & Auto sponsored 1979 Buick Regal. She recorded her first win July 15 in a 25-lap race on the quarter-mile clay oval track. Phillips, 48, has also won one trophy dash and two heat races this season.
“I was really happy to get my first win of the season on Saturday, so that was really exciting,” said Phillips, the defending Pure Stock Division champion.
Lanette’s husband Korpela, leads the Street Stock Division standings with his 1987 Dr. Auto sponsored Chevrolet Monte Carlo. Korpela has won two main events and one heat race and he’s seeking to win his first championship. Phillips trails Pure Stock Division frontrunner Myke Landis of West Linn.
“It would be really nice if I could win another championshp,” said Phillips. “I’m very realistic though and I know that Myke is a really talented driver who also has a good chance to win the title. I’m going to give it my best shot though and I’m getting better and better as a driver. It typically takes about half the season before I start to feel comfortable again in my race car.”
Brinster, 39, drives the Economy Auto Parts 2012 Nissan Sentra owned by Rainier’s Dick Gaboury and he’s ranked sixth in the Tuner Division standings.
“If it wasn’t for all the help I get from Dick, I certainly wouldn’t be racing this year,” said Brinster, who has been driving Gaboury’s race car for the last three years. “We made some big changes at the middle of last season and it seems like we’re still fighting some gremlins and we’re just now getting to the point where we have everything figured out.”
Brinster’s son Blayne is a co-driver with Washougal’s Dan Beaudoin of the Economy Auto Parts 2005 Sentra and the duo leads the Tuner Division standings. Anthony Brinster also drives Gaboury’s car in the Four-Cylinder class at Sunset Speedway in Banks and he’s ranked second in the division standings with two main event wins and three top-five finishes.
Berg, 58, leads the Four-Cylinder Division standings with his 1998 Cozy Lawn Maintenance sponsored Dodge Neon. Berg, the defending series champion, is seeking to win his second straight title. Berg won the season opening main event on May 13 at the speeway and he’s recorded a total of three top-three finishes. Berg’s wife Tiffany also drives a Neon in the series and she’s ranked seventh in the standings.
Kasey Lee, 13, is the defending champion in the Tracer Division (age 12-16) and he’s atop the standings in his Grumpy’s Towing sponsored Neon. Lee is focusing on winning a second straight title. Kasey’s dad Chris drives the Neon in the Tuner Division and he’s ranked second in the point standings and he’s also a top contender for the series championship.
Sean Fox leads the Modified Division standings and is one of the top contenders for the championship. Fox and his son Austin are co-drivers of their car in Sportsman Division events and they’re currently in second place in the point standings behind Portland driver David Weaver.
The next event at the speedway is the July 29 Back To School Night event at 5 p.m. It will include a special appreciation day for kids who will be given free backpacks. Following that event, the next race will be held Aug. 12. There’s a total of seven races left this season, which concludes Sept. 23.
In case of inclement weather that sometimes can affect the schedule, it’s best to call the speedway office at 503-397-6506. The speedway is located at the Columbia County Fairgrounds, 58892 Saulser Road in St. Helens.
