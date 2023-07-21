Midway through River City Speedway’s 14-race stock car racing schedule, many area drivers are contenders for a Columbia County Racing Association (CCRA) division championship.

On the Track

Racing at River City Speedway in St. Helens.

St. Helens drivers Bob Berg, Brad Korpela and Kasey Lee and Sean Fox of Rainier are currently leading their series point standings and are on target to win a CCRA title.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Submit an Ad

If you're interested in submitting a classified ad, click here.


Online Poll

What is your favorite part of the Columbia County Fair and Rodeo

You voted: