The COVID-19 pandemic has not slowed a planned improvement at the Clatskanie Rural Fire Protection District (CRFPD).
Work to build a 2,880-square-foot, 22-foot-high maintenance shop adjacent to CRFPD headquarters on 3rd Street in Clatskanie is underway. Crews have erected the steel framing and Chief Steve Sharek said they hope to get the roof on the building by Christmas.
“We are working with the weather windows and hope to have the building completed by January or February,” Sharek said. “We will frame in an officer area to keep maintenance records and a parts storage location. We like to keep an inventory of parts for less down time. We want to make sure we have a part if we need it.”
Currently, the fire agency is using a back bay in the 3rd Street fire station for equipment repair and maintenance and that area lacks the needed space for the work.
Sharek said the estimated $167,000 cost for the new building has been budgeted by the fire district board.
“We will do some of the construction ourselves to help save money,” he said. “We are making sure we are conservative in our expenses. There is a real need for this maintenance building and we are glad to be able to get this done.”
According to Sharek, the CRFPD offers maintenance and repair for adjoining fire districts in the region and the new building will make such operations much more convenient and efficient.
“So this new building will not only serve our district, it will also serve Kappa, Pudget Island, Georgia Pacific and surrounding regional stations,” he said. “We also conduct testing and annual inspections of fire vehicles, so we are doing that as well and they are paying us for that maintenance, repair and certification work.”
Rick Fletcher is the fire district's maintenance supervisor.
While the CRFPD attempted to employ local contractors of the building project, Sharek said the district was challenged by government regulations for such a project.
“We had to follow all of Oregon’s construction laws,” he said. “There are many rules you have to follow in this project, but we tried to have as many local contracts. Because of the rues it makes it more difficult for local contract to have the capacity to go through the system and the process to work on such projects.”
The Clatskanie Rural Fire Protection District provides fire, rescue and emergency medical services to Clatskanie and over 135 square miles of rural area. The district’s boundary extends outside the city north to the Columbia River, south over Clatskanie Mountain to a shared boundary with Mist, east to the Alston area to a shared boundary with Rainier, and west past the Woodson area to the Clatsop county line. The agency's emergency medical services (EMS) extend into Clatsop County to Bradley Summit.
The district also operates two substations where apparatus has been strategically housing fire and medical apparatus to provide effective coverage. The Clatskanie Volunteer Fire Department was organized around 1900 and has evolved into the CRFPD today.
For more information about the CRFPD, or to become a volunteer firefighter, call 503-728-2025.
