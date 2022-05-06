The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges facing a small group of local students have resulted in a high school stage show.
The ‘Our Show’ play actually began after a significant financial loss.
How it began
The Rainier Jr./Sr. High School Drama Club had purchased the production rights to perform ‘School House Rocks,’ according to parent Cynthia Jacobs, who said the cost of a full production is typically around $2,000.
“Unfortunately, when the pandemic took hold, they were forced to halt production, but were not able to recoup the costs associated with the royalty purchase,” Jacobs said. “They lost the expense, but never saw the profit of ticket sales and more importantly, students were never given the chance to perform after all of their hard work.”
As this school year began, the group came together in their masks, and began rehearsing for a small play about the struggles of school violence today.
“The students put their heart and soul into telling this difficult story, but due to events in Columbia County just two weeks prior to their expected performance date, their show was cancelled,” she said. “It meant another production without ticket sales and another lost opportunity for the students to perform.”
Jacob’s daughter, Rainier senior Isabelle (Izzy) Etten, stepped forward to write a new musical about the challenges that faced her classmates.
“I wrote this musical because I saw my drama club struggling,” Isabelle said. “I found out at the beginning of the year that we weren’t going to have a musical this year because we didn’t want to lose more money from COVID like last year. It was a sound decision, but it still upset me. Not only was I losing the last two years of my theatre experience, but now the very last hoorah as well.”
Noticing that others around her were just as upset, Isabelle said she wanted to develop something that would help make up for the last two years the club lost and a production that would also bring her group together.
“We needed something with a low budget, very little set pieces, and a small number of people as well,” she said. “Once I found that a play like that didn’t really exist, I began working towards making one.”
Challenges
Isabelle acknowledged that in writing such a play she and her club faced many challenges.
One of the biggest problems has been getting people to commit,” she said. “After we were allowed to come back to school I found that students were more willing to join clubs and activities but often had conflicting schedules,” she said.
Numerous students were involved with other clubs, sports, and competing for band or choir.
“So, we often have people missing or coming in late,” she said. “We have accommodated that by planning ahead of time when the most important or mandatory rehearsals are.”
Isabelle said about 25-30 students from all walks of life ranging from middle school (6th grade) to high school are taking part in the play.
“I hope out of everything that my fellow theatre members know that they can always persevere and make an impact,” she said. “I am really proud of the drama club. We have all made huge progress in being actors, cast members, and supporting one another throughout the pandemic and beyond. Seeing ‘Our Show’ become reality and have a real impact has been a humbling but exciting experience that I will carry with me always.”
Isabelle is hopeful the play will be impactful for the audience as well.
“I hope that someone in the audience will find a point in the production where they relate to what the story is,” she said. “I want the audience to resonate with the story not because it’s what happened to them, but because the story is supposed to be the bridging back to taking back the years we lost from COVID.”
Life lessons
Working with the play has given her daughter important life-lessons, Jacobs said.
“The resilience she has shown through this production, and determination to find a way to give back to her fellow classmates has been amazing to witness,” Jacob said. “I hope for her, it is a springboard of confidence and tenacity to know she can truly do anything if she puts her mind to it.”
Jacobs said she is also proud of each of the school drama club members.
“Watching them grow, and welcoming teachers, administrators, volunteers and alumni to come together to support this project has been such a renewing and energizing experience,” she said. “We have a great community that supports one another if given the chance.”
Jacobs extend a special thanks to the teachers and leaders of Rainier High School and the Rainier School District who, she said, have supported the production and helped to make it a reality.
Jacobs encourages other parents to never underestimate your child, and never stop supporting them.
“Get involved, get engaged, help their impact to become more than just a complaint or a missed opportunity, but instead help them to find their way and truly soar,” she said. “It can be contagious, lifting not only your own child and family, but another, and another. It can make the difference for so many.”
Show time
The students are set to present their production of ‘Our Show’, at 7 p.m. both Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14 at Rainier High School’s Briarcliffe Auditorium. Admission is free. Organizers said donations to the school theater club will be appreciated.
“Funds raised will be used to maintain the drama program going forward and continue the opportunity for students to make an impact through the arts,” Isabelle said.
