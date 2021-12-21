A small Humpback whale has washed ashore on the south end of Cannon Beach near Silver Point.
The whale has been dead for quite some time, according to a Facebook post from the Seaside Aquarium.
Due to the whale's condition and location it is unlikely that a necropsy (autopsy) will be performed. An aquarium crew is expected to return to the site to take standard measurements in the next few days.
Historically, Humpback whales were targeted by commercial whaling in the North Pacific.
"So many were caught, that by 1966 there were as few as 1,400 Humpbacks left," the aquarium post states. "Luckily, the instatement of the Marine Mammal Protection Act in 1972, coupled with the International Whaling Commission’s 1982 ban on commercial whaling, allowed these majestic creatures to make an impressive comeback."
The organization, Structure of Populations, Levels of Abundance and Status of Humpbacks, (SPLASH), estimates that the Humpback population has rebounded to between 18,000 and 20,000 individuals.
