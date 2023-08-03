Power Substation

Two voltage regulators at Goble Substation sustained severe damage.

 Courtesy photo from Columbia River People’s Utility District

Columbia River People’s Utility District (PUD) and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) are seeking information surrounding a break-in at a power substation near Nicolai Road and Bishop Road in Goble that occurred July 23.

One or more individuals broke into the PUD’s Goble Substation and stole copper from the substation. The incident caused severe damage to electrical equipment in the substation and knocked out power to 934 PUD customers around 4 p.m., according to a PUD press release.

