An officer-involved shooting occurred Thursday morning, March 31, at Grumpy's Towing, at 53279 Columbia River Highway in Scappoose, according to a statement from Columbia County's public information officer.
The shooting involved a Columbia County Sheriff's deputy.
"No officers were injured, and the incident is currently under investigation. Traffic along Highway 30 is not impacted," the statement reads.
Highway 30 was closed for a time during the law enforcement investigation. The highway has since been reopened.
Multiple police agencies including Oregon State Police troopers, Columbia County Sheriff's deputies, Scappoose Police and St. Helens Police officers responded to the scene.
Details of the event are pending. Follow this developing story here online at thechiefnews.com.
