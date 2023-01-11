Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

A new national effort to assist rural communities, such as those in Columbia County, with health care is now in place.

Rural Health Care

The ORH will enhance the CDC's rural health portfolio, coordinate rural health efforts across CDC programs, and develop a strategic plan for rural health at the agency.

The Office of Rural Health (ORH) at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been established, according to Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley and Mississippi U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith.

