The Coast Guard has suspended search efforts for the master of a 32-foot fishing vessel that sank approximately 35 miles west of Florence along the Oregon Coast late Friday night, March 25.
"The decision to suspend an active search and rescue case is never easy, and it's only made after careful consideration of myriad factors," Coast Guard Search and Rescue Program Manager Scott Giard. “Our thoughts and condolences are with the families throughout this unimaginably challenging time.”
The missing man has been identified as Mike Morgan, 68.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Bend received a mayday call around midnight on Friday, March 25, from Mike Morgan, the master of fishing vessel White Swan III, reporting that his vessel was sinking in the northern section of Heceta Banks fishing grounds.
A 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew from the Coast Guard's Station Siuslaw River arrived on scene shortly after the initial distress call and located a debris field.
The Coast Guard recovered an unresponsive female victim early Saturday morning, later discovered to be a crew member aboard the White Swan III. The female victim was pronounced deceased by local emergency crews. Her name had not been released as of Sunday, March 27.
Rescue crews saturated approximately 232 square-miles of search area over a 24-hour period but were unable to locate Morgan.
Involved in the search were:
- Coast Guard Sector North Bend.
- Coast Guard Sector Columbia River MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crews.
- Air Facility Newport MH-65 Dolphin rescue helicopter crew.
- Sector North Bend MH-65 Dolphin rescue helicopter crews.
- Coast Guard Station Siuslaw River 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crews.
- Coast Guard Station Umpqua River 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew.
- 110-foot Coast Guard Cutter Orcas.
- 13th Coast Guard District Command Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.