The Coast Guard has rescued a man from a vessel approximately 57 miles offshore of Newport after he suffered a medical emergency.
According to the Coast Guard, watchstanders received a report Saturday evening, July 16, of a 29-year-old male who had suffered from a stroke and related medical complications aboard the vessel Malto Hope approximately 1,000 miles west of the Oregon coast.
Watchstanders at the 13th Coast Guard District Command Center recommended the ship transit closer to shore to be within range for a medical evacuation from a Coast Guard helicopter.
Once the vessel was within response range, Coast Guard watchstanders directed the launch of an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Facility Newport to rescue the man.
The aircrew arrived on scene shortly after 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 18 and hoisted the man into the hovering aircraft and transported him to awaiting emergency medical services at Air Facility Newport in stable condition.
