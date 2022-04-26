First responders are urging anyone from Columbia County and across the state heading for the Oregon Coast to be aware of the dangers.
Since this past weekend, four teens have been rescued by Coast Guard helicopters in two separate incidents along the North Oregon Coast.
The latest rescue occurred Monday, April 25, from a coastal cliff in Manzanita.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Columbia River received an initial request for assistance from Tillamook County dispatch at approximately 7:22 p.m. that two hikers reportedly became stranded by the rising tide after venturing down from a higher, roadside vantage point.
A Sector Columbia River MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew diverted from a training mission to respond and arrived on scene at 7:44 p.m. A Tillamook Bay Fire Department high-angle rescue team, Manzanita Police and other first responders arrived on scene first and assisted in locating the hikers.
A Coast Guard rescue swimmer was lowered from the helicopter and completed hoisting the hikers at 8:30 p.m.
The aircrew transported the two from their stranded position to awaiting emergency medical personnel at nearby Neahkahnie Beach.
No injuries or medical concerns were reported.
In another rescue, two teens had been swept into the ocean from the rocks along Depoe Bay Saturday.
As the tide increased a witness spotted the two teens in trouble and called 9-1-1. The Coast Guard responded to the scene and was able to use a helicopter to rescue the two teens.
First responders urge beach visitors to avoid taking any unnecessary risks while along the coastline and to be especially mindful of steep cliffs and the timing of high tides.
