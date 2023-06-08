Vegetable cutting

Brandon Schilling and Jasmine Lillich performing the vegetable cutting. 

A "vegtable cutting ceremony" was held at the Clatskanie Food Hub on June 8 so symbolize the grand opening of a project that seeks to bring local food and produce to market year-round. 

Food hub 3

The food hub will also include a classroom space where people can learn about food preservation, the local food network, and other topics. 

More than 25 people awaited the market's opening, and the ceremony preceded a night of celebration and festivities. Brandon Schilling and Jasmine Lillich, the driving forces behind the project, addressed the crowd and thanked the many sponsors and people who made the market possible.

Food Hub 2

Customers filter into the market space following the opening. 
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

What new business do you believe Clatskanie needs?

You voted: