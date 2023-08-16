Gov. Tina Kotek has signed into law two bills passed during the 2023 legislative session that support patients and health care providers.
“With the leadership and collaboration that we saw across the health care landscape this session, I am confident that Oregon will continue to lead the way in building a more equitable health care system that centers patients and supports workers and providers,” Kotek said.
House Bill 2002: Creates protections for patients seeking reproductive and gender affirming care and for providers administering that care and closes insurance coverage gaps for gender-affirming care.
House Bill 2697: Creates a minimum nurse-to-patient staffing ratio and establishes committees for hospital care providers to improve staffing.
Kotek conducted a signing ceremony for the two bills Aug. 15 at the Oregon Capital Building in Salem.
