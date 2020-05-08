A burn ban is now in effect throughout regional fire districts in Columbia County.
The fire districts of Columbia County including Columbia River Fire & Rescue, Clatskanie Fire District, Mist-Birkenfeld Fire District, Oregon Department of Forestry, Scappoose Fire District and Vernonia Fire District have implemented the burn ban effective through Sunday, May 10.
Due to forecasted high temperatures and low humidity, as well as potential for gusty east winds along with clear skies will increase the fire danger significantly over the next several days.
All outdoor backyard burning is prohibited until further notice. Recreational firepits within the landscaped footprint of your property are permitted. Escaped fires of any kind resulting in property damage may result in fines and individual financial responsibility for damages caused.
Northwest Oregon is known for having cold, dry east wind events outside of the traditional fire season. Once our “normal” spring weather returns the burn ban will be lifted. Please contact your local fire district for more information.
For additional information regarding 2019 fire season information please visit https://www.oregon.gov/ODF/Fire/Pages/Restrictions.aspx
