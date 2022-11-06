The Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals (LUBA) has overturned Columbia County’s approval for the Houston-based NEXT Renewables LLC proposed 400-car rail yard for the diesel refinery at Port Westward.

State Ruling

LUBA reversed the county’s decision because the rail yard is not allowed on farm land, according to a release by Columbia Riverkeeper, 1000 Friends of Oregon, and farmers at Port Westward. Local farmers, conservation groups, and neighbors oppose the refinery and rail yard.

