The Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals (LUBA) has remanded the Port Westward rezone, sending it back to Columbia County for more information.
Last September, the Columbia County Board of Commissioners approved the Port of Columbia County’s application to rezone 837 acres at Port Westward from Primary Agriculture to Resource Industrial Planned Development.
Port Westward is a deep-water port with existing dock facilities and direct access to the 43-foot navigation channel in the Columbia River. The 837-acre expansion at Port Westward will address the need, both at the local and state level, for additional industrial land.
Port of Columbia County Executive Director Sean Clark called LUBA's decision "disappointing," adding, "We remain hopeful and will continue to work to expand economic opportunity in this underserved part of the state."
The Port is one of very few deep-water ports on the Columbia River and is an incredibly unique asset adjacent to land developed and primed for additional development, according to Clark.
“The Port believes that we effectively demonstrated that responsible industrial and agricultural uses can coexist together as good neighbors, as they have for decades at Port Westward," Clark said. "The Port Commission will consider how to best to move forward for economic development in Columbia County."
See our previous coverage at thechiefnews.com.
