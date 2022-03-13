Millions of state dollars to fund a new wastewater treatment plant in Clatskanie are approved, but city officials have yet to see the cash.
State Rep. Brad Witt has announced that $10 million in state money for the new plant is part of legislation that totals $22,984,000 in funding for Columbia County. The money was approved during the Oregon Legislature’s short session in February.
Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman said the state is still going through the steps necessary to get the money to his city. Meantime, Hinkelman said three engineering firms have expressed interest in submitting designs for the wastewater plant. Once a design firm is selected and a design developed, the city will hire a contractor to build the plant.
Construction could begin in late 2023 or early 2024. The new plant will be built at the current wastewater treatment facility at NW 4th Street in Clatskanie.
Over the past few years, the current wastewater treatment plant has experienced failures that sent sewage into the Clatskanie River, triggering health advisories alerting the public to avoid contact with the contaminated water. The latest failure occurred Friday, March 11. See the attached update.
"We don't know the cause yet but we are investigating," Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelm…
In 2020, the city conducted a facility master plan which determined the existing plant was too old to refurbish and that a new plant needed to be built.
Hinkelman said the overall cost to build the new wastewater treatment plant is $9.3 million and the access road construction cost is estimated at $700,000, based on the facility master plan.
Clatskanie Mayor Bob Brajcich told the Chief in an earlier interview that the much-needed plant project is critical to the city’s future.
“It is a critical project for the city and its future as we look toward community growth and ensuring the treated water coming out of the plant is compliant with all current and future DEQ regulations which will keep the surrounding environment and the Clatskanie River as pristine as possible,” Brajcich said.
According to Witt, House Bill 5202 authorizing Oregon general fund expenditures, commonly known as the “Christmas Tree” bill, includes funding for the following House District 31 projects.
- $10 million for the City of Clatskanie wastewater treatment plant.
- $984,000 to the City of St. Helens for a central waterfront development project.
- $10 million for the City of Scappoose wastewater system improvements.
- $2 million for the Columbia County Courthouse life, safety and accessibility upgrades.
