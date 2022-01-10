An estimated $2 billion fuel plant proposed for Post Westward is the focus of a special Clatskanie City Council meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11.
During the public session, NEXT Renewable Fuels President Chris Efird is scheduled to outline an update of the proposed plant. Efird's presentation follows the Clatskanie City Council's vote Jan 5. to ask the Columbia County Board of Commissioners to slow the proposed plant's permitting process.
The plant would have capacity to produce approximately 50,000 barrels of renewable diesel fuel daily.
Supporters said the plant would boost jobs and the local economy. Opponents are voicing concerns about the environmental impact of the plant.
The slowdown and the council vote last week had been requested by the Save Port Westward Coalition, a group advocating the slow down.
The county board of commission has scheduled a 10 a.m. public hearing Jan. 19 to review certain permitting needed to allow the plant.
The Clatskanie City Council meeting will be conducted in the ballroom at Clatskanie City Hall, 75 South Nehalem Street in Clatskanie.
