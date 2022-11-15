United Airlines Ventures (UAV) has announced a strategic investment in NEXT Renewable Fuels (NEXT), which is permitting a flagship biofuel refinery in Port Westward in Columbia County with expected production beginning in 2026.

The Proposed Facility

These conceptual drawings illustrate the $2 billion renewable fuels facility proposed for Port Westward.

NEXT is a Houston-based company developing the biorefinery which, at full production, could produce up to 50,000 barrels per day of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), renewable diesel, and other renewable fuels, UAV states in a release. UAV could invest as much as $37.5 million into NEXT, as long as the company meets certain milestone targets.

