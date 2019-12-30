If your New Year's eve plans include celebrating with family and friends, officials are encouraging you to do so wisely.
Drunk drivers could face thousands of dollars in fines and jail time if convicted, according to law enforcement officials.
Law enforcement agencies across Columbia County and Oregon aren’t taking the holidays off when it comes to enforcing laws against impaired and drunk drivers.
Police and sheriff’s deputies are partnering with law enforcement across the country in the national “High Visibility Enforcement” through Jan. 2. These national enforcement events are designed to increase the number of patrol officers on the streets nationwide with an emphasis on seeking drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs and removing them from the roadways.
DUIIs continue to be a leading cause of motor vehicle crash deaths and injuries throughout the nation, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The NHTSA said alcohol-impaired driving fatalities account for nearly one third of all traffic fatalities in the U.S. In 2018, 10,511 people died as a result of alcohol-impaired crashes.
Motorists who are caught driving drunk could face arrest and a fine of up to $15,000, plus additional fines and court expenses.
Law enforcement officials said their goal is simple, to save lives and if you drive drunk, you will be arrested.
