Gov. Kate Brown has announced the appointment of Terri Davie as Superintendent of Oregon State Police (OSP), effective Nov.1 and subject to Oregon Senate confirmation.
In this role, Davie will lead the state’s largest law enforcement agency—a multi-disciplined organization charged with protecting the people, wildlife, and natural resources of Oregon.
“Terri brings a wealth of law enforcement experience to this role and a strong record of leading by example,” Brown said. “She brings a focus on inclusivity and is dedicated to listening to community voices—including Oregon’s Black, Indigenous, People of Color, and Tribal communities—as we work towards a more fair and just law enforcement system in Oregon. I look forward to her leadership as we do the hard work of transforming law enforcement standards and training and putting the state on a path toward racial justice.”
Davie steps into this role with nearly 24 years of law enforcement experience in Oregon. She began her career with the Oregon Department of Corrections, where she worked her way up from a Correctional Officer to a Lieutenant at the Oregon State Penitentiary.
In 2001, Terri began her career with the OSP as a patrol trooper assigned to the OSP Albany Area Command. Over the years, Terri has served in many different assignments, including a technical collision investigator, a major crimes detective, a crisis negotiator on the agency’s SWAT Team, and as a station commander at the Capitol Mall Area Command.
She has served as OSP Deputy Superintendent since July 2016. She holds an Advanced Law Enforcement Certification and is an active member of the FBI National Executive Institute and both the International and Oregon Association Chiefs of Police.
Davie fills this role following the announcement of Superintendent Travis Hampton’s retirement. Governor Brown thanked Superintendent Hampton for his long and distinguished career with the Oregon State Police.
