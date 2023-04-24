Transportation Option

The all-terrain mobility chair is designed to give the impaired the ability to navigate outdoors in Oregon parks.

 Courtesy from Oregon Parks Forever

Efforts are underway to help the mobility challenged enjoy time along the beach at the Oregon Coast.

Starting in early May, electric all-terrain track chairs will be located at the Manzanita Visitor’s Center, 31 Laneda Avenue in Manzanita, and at the Seaside Elks Lodge, 324 Avenue A, in Seaside, and can be reserved through davidschair.org.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Will you be voting in the upcoming Special Election on May 16?

You voted: