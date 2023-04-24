Efforts are underway to help the mobility challenged enjoy time along the beach at the Oregon Coast.
Starting in early May, electric all-terrain track chairs will be located at the Manzanita Visitor’s Center, 31 Laneda Avenue in Manzanita, and at the Seaside Elks Lodge, 324 Avenue A, in Seaside, and can be reserved through davidschair.org.
These chairs will provide a new freedom for a mobility challenged park visitor - to get off the pavement and out into nature, according to a release from Oregon Parks Forever.
“With increased accessibility to the beach, mobility-impaired visitors will be able to participate in activities never-before possible,” the release states. “By being able to get on the beach, all the way down to water’s edge, these all-terrain chairs will invite many new people to share the wonders of fresh air, sunshine and sea breezes with family and friends instead of being limited to paved walkways and parking lots.”
Anyone with mobility impairment, requiring the assistance of wheelchairs, scooters, walkers, canes, or crutches, will be able to use these chairs.
Over the next couple of years, Oregon Parks Forever and its the partners are working to locate hosts at American Legion, VFW, Elks and tourism related entities along the Oregon Coast and the I-5 corridor where a chair and trailer can be stored and made available for free use by visitors with mobility challenges. The goal is to find locations for a total of 10 chairs.
“We are doing this to provide easier access to these chairs to a wider number of people,” the release states.
Oregon Parks Forever said under the current operating model for David’s Chair, anyone wishing to borrow one of their seven current chairs (for free) must bring a trailer hitch-enabled vehicle to Medford or Tigard and pick up a chair and trailer to take where they would like to use it.
“This severely limits access to other parts of the state.” the release reads. “One of the most popular uses for these chairs is to get out on the beach, hence our desire for host locations along the Oregon Coast.”
