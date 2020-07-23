The Rainier City Council has voted unanimously to approve a contract hiring W. Scott Jorgensen as its new City of Rainier administrator.
Jorgensen, 40, has served as the city recorder for the City of Aurora since March 2018. Prior to then, he served as chief of staff to Oregon Senators Alan DeBoer and Doug Whitsett. He earned an Executive Master’s in Public Administration from Portland State University’s Mark O. Hatfield School of Government in 2017 and a Bachelor’s of Science in Journalism from Southern Oregon University in 2003.
“I look forward to the opportunity to work with Mayor Jerry Cole, Rainier’s city council, its staff and its citizens,” Jorgensen said.
Jorgensen began his career as an award-winning journalist for various publications throughout Oregon, most recently with the Pamplin Media Group in 2012-13. His career also included a stint as a news director and talk show host for the Grants Pass Broadcasting Corporation.
Over the years, he’s reported on city government and covered council meetings in several small towns, including Jacksonville, Rogue River, Cave Junction and Estacada.
“That experience gave me a really good understanding of the inner workings of local government,” Jorgensen said. “It inspired me to go back to school to start a career in city management, and I’ve found it very rewarding.”
Jorgensen has also written and published three books, including Conversations with Atiyeh, which featured a series of interviews he did with late former Governor Vic Atiyeh. Jorgensen is currently finishing a book about late former Secretary of State Dennis Richardson and served as his legislative aide during the 2005 session.
Jorgensen is married and has a 12-year-old son, James, and a one-year-old daughter, Laurie. He and his wife Kelsey live in Portland but plan to relocate to Columbia County.
Jorgensen is scheduled to start with the City of Rainier on Tuesday, September 8.
“After a lengthy search for a city administrator, I’m pleased that we were able to hire Scott to fill the position,” Cole said.
Jorgensen fills the post vacated with the retirement last year of former Rainier City Administrator Debbie Dudley.
