The Columbia Community Mental Health (CCMH) Board of Directors has appointed Todd Jacobson as the behavioral health agency’s executive director.
Jacobson will take over the position in July from current interim executive director Linda Pritchett.
According to a released from CCMH, Jacobson is a licensed clinical social worker with over a decade of experience directing operations and corporate compliance at the Greater Oregon Behavioral Health, Inc. (GOBHI).
Prior to his directorship with GOBHI, Jacobson served as Clinical Services Manager of Mid-Columbia Center for Living. Jacobson has a background in behavioral health as well as experience with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The release states that Jacobson steps into his new role with proven skills to develop policy and procedure that fosters inclusion, stability and integrity. CCMH believes Jacobson will bring his talent of strategic planning and transparent communication to our community.
Prichett was appointed in mid February as interim executive director. Her appointed followed the board’s decision to dismiss executive director Julia Jackson on Feb. 5 and appoint an interim, collaborative leadership team of four to oversee agency operations and support staff.
The board had not provided specific details about why it separated employment with Jackson. She had been hired in July 2018 as the CCMH executive director.
