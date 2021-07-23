Maryanne Hirning began her new position as the new Clatskanie Library District Director June 1.
The Chief had a chance to visit with Hirning for her insight into her job, her goals and the challenges ahead.
The Chief: Briefly give us the background that you bring to this position.
Maryanne Hirning: In 2018 I received my Masters in Library and Information Science from the University of Washington. I spent one year at Rainier Jr./Sr. High School as their school librarian and fell in love with the community that develops in small towns! I then spent three years as a librarian at Lower Columbia College. Working in a small academic library really allowed me to grow my skill-set in a number of areas, and as much as I loved my coworkers and the college in general, I felt ready to take on the next challenge!
When the director position at Clatskanie came to my attention, I knew it would be the perfect fit! Every day of the last seven weeks has further solidified that this is exactly where I need to be; every day is equal parts exhilarating and exhausting!
I'm married to Ted, who is an assistant principal at St. Helens High School. We have two boys. Our oldest son is an officer in the National Guard, currently deployed in Poland, and our youngest son is starting his junior year at Washington State University in Pullman. Ted has already been put to work helping me paint a few interior library walls, and there is no doubt our boys will pitch in whenever they are available!
The Chief: As the Library Director at the Clatskanie Public Library, what are your top goals and how are you working to reach those goals?
Hirning: I think I have two main overarching goals! One is the fairly boring, but necessary, nuts and bolts goal: create a solid foundation of internal systems that serves the library for years to come. This entails working with the elected Board of Directors to create a new employee handbook, new job descriptions, creating and implementing policies and procedures for all aspects of the day to day running of the library, and most importantly creating a five year strategic plan.
The second is the fun goal: getting to know the community, finding out what their needs are, and finding ways to meet those needs. The library has a dedicated group of users, but we have the potential to grow that group tremendously! The State Library of Oregon offers so many amazing resources that are underutilized currently by our library. There are so many folks in this state that want to provide resources and funding for worthy projects and partnerships, as well that we need to tap into.
The Chief: What do you see as the challenges facing the Clatskanie Library District and how are you working to overcome those challenges?
Hirning: I think the challenge we face here is the challenge many libraries face, and it often boils down to marketing. Librarians need to communicate to their community what a modern library can offer them. We need to show our value more concretely. We need to be cheerleaders in the community! Libraries are places full of innovation, but we aren't always great about getting that information out to people.
Far too few people are aware of the myriad of resources that are available to them, for FREE!! Physical books are awesome; I'm a voracious reader and I love to put books in hands, but I can also help you use a database to write a college paper, help you format a resume, or walk you through the Libby app so you can listen to an audiobook on your commute to work! There are so many ways we can help connect people to the information or resources they need more quickly than they can on their own.
I'm going to overcome this challenge by building relationships and partnerships in the community! Tweaking the website, creating a more attractive library catalog, and expanding our social networking presence are all in the works. I want everything associated with the library to be as user-friendly as possible!
The Chief: What is it about being a librarian that you enjoy?
Hirning: Literally everything! I love people and few things bring me more happiness than being able to connect people to the resources they need. A day well spent for me is one in which I've learned something new and I've helped someone.
The Chief: What is the current staff makeup at the library, full and part employees and volunteers?
Hirning: We have three part-time workers who have done extraordinary work during the last tumultuous 16 months! I could not be more pleased with the tremendous talent that resides within these individuals. Each team member brings a particular skill set that is necessary for the library to run successfully. We have a robust Friends of the Library group that volunteers so much of their time and talent to the library. I can't wait to see people flock to the Friend's Book Sale July 29th - July 31st. I'm also so fortunate to have a Board of Directors that is invested and involved!
The Chief: What are the current hours of operation at the Clatskanie Public Library and are there any pandemic-related restrictions?
Hirning: We are open for business as usual!We currently are in our summer hours:
10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
We are continuing to offer the pick-up window for those patrons who love the ease and convenience, too.
We are planning a patron appreciation event in September, as well as a full calendar of events this fall, including participating in the Columbia County Reads events.
Hirning replaces Naomi Fisher who left the position earlier this year. Fisher had replaced Elizabeth Kruse, who served as the director for more than 30 years.
The Clatskanie Public Library is located at 11 Lillich Street in Clatskanie. You can reach the library by calling 503-728-3732.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.