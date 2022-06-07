New details are being released after a woman with limited mobility is pulled from a burning house.
The incident unfolded Friday morning June 3 as fire crews were dispatched to to the 30600 block of Brownlee Road in Rainier. The call was reported as a fire in a downstairs bedroom and smoke was filling the rest of the home.
It was reported that a woman on oxygen with limited mobility was trapped in the main floor level of the home and she couldn’t get out of the house.
Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) dispatched two water tenders, three engines, a duty chief, public information officer and a medical unit to the scene.
CRFR Duty Deputy Chief Eric Smythe lives nearby the fire scene and was listening to the dispatch call on his fire radio. He quickly responded from his location and was the first firefighter to arrive at the burning home.
The woman inside the home stayed on the phone with Columbia 911 dispatchers and was able to explain where she was.
Smythe found the woman hanging her body out the back window grasping for air, according to a release from CRFR.
"Unfortunately, her only easy access point to escape was the front door and there was too much smoke for her to safely get to the door," the release states. "Smythe was able to pull the woman from the back of the home to safety"
The woman was checked by Clatskanie Fire medics who had arrived on scene to assist. The woman did not need to be transported to a hospital.
"The quick action by our Deputy Chief ultimately saved the woman’s life," the CRFR release from states.
The fire was contained to one bedroom. The cause of the blaze was still under investigation as of June 7.
"This was a situation where damages could have been much more significant," the release reads. "Our firefighters quick actions and fire knockdown made a big difference in what could have been a much more tragic outcome."
in the release, CRFR stresses the importance of smoke alarms, stating that smoke alarms not only save lives, but they save property and contents as well.
For more information about fire safety contact Columbia River Fire & Rescue at 503-397-2990.
