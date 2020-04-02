Schools in Clatskanie, Rainier, across Columbia County and around the state may not reopen for the remainder of the academic year, due to the coronavirus, according to the Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill.
“This calls for a shift from providing supplementary education to a formidable effort to provide Distance Learning for All,” Gill writes in a letter sent to all school superintendents and principals in the state on March 30.
Gill also writes “education without face-to-face interaction between students and teachers will look and feel different and cannot be fully replicated across a distance,” and he said such change won’t happen overnight.
“We need the grace and patience of our state’s leaders, our communities, our families, and our educators as we learn together to move powerfully to ensure care, connection, and continuity of learning happen in entirely new ways for our students,” Gill said.
Under the Oregon Department of Education’s Distance Learning for All, Gill said meaningful education can be provided through educational materials distributed in packets. Ways must be developed to ensure classes are scheduled in ways students can access all content, he said.
Details about how the coronavirus pandemic will impact the 2020 local high school graduations were not formalized by the ODE as of Thursday, April 2. Follow that development here online at thechiefnews.com.
Clatskanie School District Superintendent Cathy Hurowitz said the uncertainty about classes resuming this academic school year is frustrating.
“We are frustrated not knowing if students will return or not,” she said. “We wish the Governor and the ODE would make a decision. Our families, teachers, and staff deserve an answer. We are also waiting for guidance for graduation which is slow in coming. As a district we are planning for long range teaching and trying to figure out what is best for our students and families.”
Hurowitz said the District is ready to launch its remote learning plan by April 13.
“We are sending our supplemental materials on April 6, which will set up our students for more rigorous learning as we move from supplemental materials to instruction,” she told The Chief.
Rainier School District Superintendent Michael Carter outlined the Distance Learning goals in a letter he has sent to parents.
The goals include:
- Connect teachers with students to maintain relationships and support social emotional wellness during this challenging time. Student and staff well-being is our highest priority.
- Provide supplemental learning opportunities connected to typical classroom curriculum to prevent learning loss
- Prioritize senior graduation
- Ensure all students have equitable access to learning opportunities
By the numbers
COVID-19 has claimed 2 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll from 19 to 21, as of Thursday, April 2, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
The OHA also reported 90 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the statewide total to 826. Columbia County has recorded two coronavirus cases, as of April 2.
Columbia County Public Health Administrator Michael Paul said more cases could be expected because more testing for the virus is now underway. Paul said massive testing, Oregon’s social distancing, and contact treatment will be critical in the days and weeks ahead to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Updated projections from health researchers show that there is “strong evidence that measures currently in place in Oregon are reducing transmission,” according to the latest models.
Health officials said the most recent data suggest that current social distancing measures could cut transmission rates between 50-70 percent if Oregonians maintain these limitations on virus-spreading interactions into early May.
If Oregonians can maintain current social distancing efforts and the current projections hold true, the state could meet the likely demand for hospital beds under current strategies, according to the OHA.
According to the latest report, researchers estimate that Oregon has slightly higher numbers of current infections than previously assessed, based on an increase in reported cases from earlier time points.
COVID-19 infections
Under current social distancing conditions with the cooperation of most Oregonians to Stay Home, Save Lives, it is estimated that in early May Oregon would have over 4,000 cumulative infections and 200-1,200 active infections. However, if the state were to reopen non-essential businesses (while keeping schools closed), the number of new infections would spike to as many as 3,500 active infections by early May.
Uncertainty
Researchers highlighted that the projections remain uncertain. In coming weeks, state public health officials and researchers will get a better picture of current actual infections and how they affect the projections, as well as more data on the public’s continued adherence to social distancing measures.
Oregon’s emergency response continues to focus on strengthening the health care system’s ability to meet the coming surge. State health officials said they are working with hospitals and other health care partners to mobilize the health care workforce and keep workers safe, expand bed capacity and secure more ventilators. However, the public’s ability to maintain social distancing will be the most important factor in determining whether Oregon prevents local hospitals from becoming overwhelmed by COVID-19 admissions, according to OHA state health officer Dr. Dean Sidelinge.
“We know coronavirus has brought painful disruption and distress for Oregonians.” Sidelinger said.”However, these numbers tell us that what we’re doing can work. We know social distancing is tough and comes with incredible sacrifices. But steps we’re all taking to maintain social distancing could save the lives of people we know and people who are important to us. As Oregonians, we all must continue to put Stay Home, Save Lives into practice.”
Gov. Brown has requested approval from the White House to mobilize up to 1,250 Oregon National Guard members to assist with the state’s response to pandemic.
Brown also issued an executive order placing a 90-day moratorium on commercial evictions for nonpayment caused by the COVID-19 crisis. Her order also strengthens a previous ban on residential evictions, prohibiting landlords from charging tenants late fees for nonpayment of rent.
Read more about the State’s Action Plan to combat the virus and follow the latest developments at thechiefnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.