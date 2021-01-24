Students taking the Clatskanie Middle/High School (CMHS) art classes aren’t letting the pandemic get in the way of their creativity.
The students have prepared their year-end art show and will present their work in two different formats, featuring different art.
The first display will be help from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 29 and 30, in front of the school. The student art will be displayed for the public to enjoy, outside, and under the protection of the overhang.
Organizers ask that those viewing the art wear face masks and practice social distancing.
Each student has chosen five pieces to display to the community – these pieces were created either for the class or on the student’s own.
The second display is a virtual art show to feature all the students’ artwork created during the semester. The link will be posted on the school’s website and Facebook. It will be released for viewing on Friday, Feb. 5.
In the following interview, The Chief gains insight into the student art projects from CMHS instructor Jamie Erwin.
The Chief: How does art help students as they navigate through school and into life?
Erwin: I very much believe that art is life, and art saves lives – replace “art” with music, theatre, forestry, sports, leadership, auto shop, or whatever passion and that’s what helps students. When students get to connect with their passion, it transforms their world. It drives them to come to school – even if school is on Zoom. It gives them a reason and a way to express themselves, which is so important. And for students who don’t know what their passion is yet, I’m glad we offer so many classes to help them find it. I love it when a student has no idea if they’ll like the class, but gets involved, tries their best, and then makes the decision if this is right for them, or it turns into a passion.
The Chief: What do you hope the students take away from their art and their show displays?
Erwin: I hope the students are proud to show their work. It’s important that they get to share their talents with the community, whether it be virtual or an outside art show. I hope they see and hear positive comments. I hope the community sees our amazing young people adapting, and being successful, especially during these trying times. We have amazing kids.
The Chief: What are the range of themes the students used in their artwork and why those themes?
Erwin: We have a range. In class, we learned about a new artist and their work each week. We then used that artist and their art work as inspiration for our projects. For example, one project focused on the Maori people from New Zealand and their carved faces in the buildings. We watched videos about the “Haka” – a dance or challenge with a lot of yelling, stomping, and fierce facial expressions. The students took that lesson and focused on facial expressions.
The Chief: How many students and what grade ranges are in the art classes?
Erwin: 15 students, grades 9-12.
The Chief: Given the pandemic, how have the classes been taught and how are the art teachers able to best connect with each student?
Erwin: I can only speak for myself as the high school art teacher (we have a middle school art teacher too).
What’s really different about the class is usually we focus on different types of media or a skill. What we’re doing now focuses on the WHY – why are you creating this? How are you using the lessons to inspire your work? So instead of us all painting together, the students use what they have at home, and focus on the intent, rather than the media.
We meet every day on Zoom. We go over the weekly lesson and then they are given “studio” time to work. Usually, I’ll put them in break out rooms and check in with them all individually. They’ll show me their progress by holding work up to the camera – we call it “that weird thing where you hold things up.” This happens at least twice a week.
Clatskanie Middle/High School is located at 471 Bel Air Drive in Clatskanie. The school may be reached at 503-728-2146.
