Columbia River Fiver & Rescue (CRFR) crews responded to the scene of a structure fire Monday morning, Aug. 2, along W. A Street in Rainier.
According to reports from the scene, the fire was confined to a closet at a local motel. The details of the fire are under investigation, according to a Facebook post from CRFR.
"No injuries to any occupants and only one room was affected as fire crews were able to quickly get the fire under control," according to the Facebook post.
A Clatskanie Fire crew and a fire engine from Longview Fire also arrived at the scene to assist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.