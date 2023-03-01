The search for a new superintendent at the Clatskanie School District has been narrowed to two finalists.
The Clatskanie School Board and Screening Committee interviewed five superintendent candidates, Tuesday, Feb. 21.
The five were selected from the 13 candidates who initially applied for the open position that has been advertised through OSBA (Oregon School Boards Association). Immediately following the interviews, the school board selected David Marshall and Danielle Hudson as the two finalists for the position.
Marshall is presently the superintendent of the Brookings-Harbor School District. Prior to coming to Brookings-Harbor he served as the assistant superintendent and human resources director with the Hermiston School District. He holds an Education Specialists Degree from Lewis and Clark College.
Hudson is presently the executive director of student services in the Beaverton School District. Prior to coming to Beaverton in 2012. She has served as the director of supported education with the Molalla River School District. She also holds a Doctor of Education degree from Portland State University.
The Clatskanie School Board also launched what board chair Megan Evenson said was “intensive reference checks on each candidate.”
Each of the two finalists have been invited to spend a “Day in the Community” on Monday, March 6.
Staff, students and community members will have an opportunity to meet both candidates that day and ask questions. That evening the school board will conduct a final interview with each candidate and may possibly offer one of them the superintendent position in our district that evening, or shortly thereafter.
“We are very excited to introduce these two finalists to our community and complete the process of hiring a new Superintendent to lead our District,” Evenson said in a message send to district patrons.
Hudson and Marshall are scheduled to visit Clatskanie Middle/High School March 6 to talk with students and the leadership teams. Community members are invited to come to CMHS that afternoon at 4:45 p.m. for a question-and-answer session with the finalists.
In a published interview with The Chief in November, Evenson defined the qualifications for the new superintendent.
“We are looking for a leader that is going to put kids in our community first, that is our priority, and to empower the district administration and staff to do their very best for kids,” she said.
The school board was expected to look at like-size districts to determine the salary and benefits for the new superintendent.
“We want to be competitive and attract the right quality candidate,” she said.
The pay range for the Clatskanie School District Superintendent's position is between $135,000 and $150,000, according to district officials.
Evenson said the new superintendent will need to be ready to move the district forward.
“We are right in the middle of our bond project (school renovations) and so getting that finished is going to be key and getting the next district budget together,” she said. “We have a lot of work to do. We need to have a board retreat to set our goals for next year and make sure the new superintendent is with us.”
The Clatskanie School Board is expected to meet in regular public session March 13 to finalize the search.
Evenson credited the five committee members, Jeff Williamson, Kara Burghardt, Billi Leinonen, Linda Sherman and Jamie Baker who she said volunteered their time to read through applications, listen to interviews, and give their input on each candidate.
The new superintendent will take office July 1 and replace Cathy Hurowitz, who resigned in November after serving the district for five years.
