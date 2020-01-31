The search for missing 45-year-old Kenny Lee Landreth, of St. Helens, has been suspended, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.
"The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has been in constant contact with the Landreth family over the past five days and we appreciate all of the help and insight they have provided," Sheriff Brian Pixley said. "This has been truly a team effort. CCSO also thanks the Columbia County community for all of the support for the search effort and the Landreth family. Please keep them in your prayers and thoughts."
Pixley also posted the following statement on the Columbia County Sheriff's Office Facebook page:
"The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, with help from multiple law enforcement agencies, continued to scour the Warren area looking for Kenny Landreth. Searchers were unable to locate any signs of the missing man.
After reviewing the search maps and consulting with both experts and the Landreth family, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has decided to suspend active search efforts. This search now transitions to a recovery mission. The recovery mission will begin on Saturday, February 1.
On Friday, January 31, the current Incident Commanders will meet with the incoming Incident Commanders to discuss what area and searches have been covered and how to best proceed with Saturday’s mission.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office will be inviting multiple agencies to assist in the search for Kenny Landreth. We ask that civilians to refrain from conducting any private searches until after our mission ends on February 1. Searchers will still be looking for clues and signs that can help us locate Kenny, and any searches by civilians can hamper those efforts."
Landreth was last seen in the Warren area on Saturday, Jan. 25. The Columbia County Sheriff's Office launched its search on Sunday, Jan. 26. Multiple agencies and volunteers joined the effort.
Follow this developing story here online and in the Friday print edition of The Chief.
