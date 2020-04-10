Despite the reality of no in-person classes for the Clatskanie School District (CSD) for the remainder of the academic year, school officials are working closely with students and parents to continue education services through the state's Distance Learning program.
In a letter sent to parents in the Clatskanie School District, Superintendent Cathy Hurowitz said the CSD will continue to serve families and deliver meaningful experiences for students for the duration of the academic year.
“We know many of our families are experiencing challenges,” Hurowitz said. “Every day seems to bring a new normal and those changes can be stressful for us all. Please remember: We are in this together, for as long as it takes. We care deeply about the well-being of each.
"While we know there will be details to sort through, we wanted to let you know that seniors will still be able to graduate this June. We will not let the closure diminish their efforts in the final two months of their K-12 careers. Our high school will reach out to all of our seniors with more information."
Hurowitz said seniors will still be able to graduate this June.
“We will not let the closure diminish their efforts in the final two months of their K-12 careers,” she said.
Clatskanie Middle/High School administrators are reaching out to all of our seniors with more information.
“The closure also means that proms, field trips, graduations, award ceremonies, and simple classroom activities will be experienced differently,” Hurowitz said. “We will work to reimagine these experiences and want all of our students to have the opportunity for connection and belonging. We do know that in-person graduation ceremonies will change and a final decision related to graduation ceremonies will be shared soon.”
Governor's Order
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Wednesday, April 8, that her school closure order, originally slated to end April 28, will now stretch into June in an effort to maintain the state’s progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19.
“My top priority will always be the health and safety of Oregonians,” Brown said and she acknowledged that there is much frustration and anxiety with children missing school, the prom and graduation.
“But the best thing that we can do for the health of our children and for thousands of educators across the state is to give clarity in the uncertainty by announcing the decision today to close in-person classes for the remainder of the school year,” Brown said.
Brown also said all seniors who were on track to graduate when schools closed in mid-March, including having passing grades at that point in any course required for graduation, will receive passing grades and earn diplomas.
The Oregon Department of Education’s (ODE) new plan will pair students who were not on track to graduate with educators in their district to make certain those students reach graduation requirements.
“I’m asking our school districts to focus their efforts, finding creative ways to get these seniors the extra attention they need to get across the finish line,” Brown said.
The ODE and Brown said options would include allowing students to earn earn credits by proficiency and online courses through Aug. 31 to reach graduation requirements.
Oregon Education Department Director Colt Gill said it is likely seniors won’t be experience many of the social elements that come with the end of their final year of high school, including senior trips, proms, baccalaureates and potentially graduation ceremonies.
“COVID-19 won’t knock Oregon’s students off their path to graduation,” Gill said, and he encouraged school districts and communities to come together to find ways to celebrate the many accomplishments of the class of 2020.
Brown made the announcement during a Wednesday afternoon news conference, saying the extension of her school closure coincides with her Stay Home Save Lives order.
“I know how hard this is on every single Oregonian and I thank you for your sacrifice,” Brown said. “I also know that the measures that we put into place are necessary actions right now to save lives. I wish I could make it easier for everyone and I wish I could eliminate the frustrations that so many of us are feeling right now.”
Brown said her top priority has always been the health and safety of all Oregonians and she wants to provide as much information as quickly as possible during the current health crisis.
“So that you may have some certainties in these very uncertain times,” she said.
Brown acknowledged that the social distancing order has resulted in “huge sacrifices” for children and that missing school is especially difficult for students and their parents.
“I can’t imagine what you are up against, balancing parenting during this very scary crisis,” Brown said. “While I know many of you have either lost a job or are a first responder and trying to work hard with your kids there, or with a child worried about education and finishing the school year,” Brown said.
In a letter sent to parents in the Clatskanie School District (CSD), Superintendent Cathy Hurowitz said the CSD will continue to serve families and deliver meaningful experiences for students for the duration of the academic year.
“We know many of our families are experiencing challenges,” Hurowitz said. “Every day seems to bring a new normal and those changes can be stressful for us all. Please remember: we are in this together, for as long as it takes. We care deeply about the well-being of each.
"While we know there will be details to sort through, we wanted to let you know that seniors will still be able to graduate this June. We will not let the closure diminish their efforts in the final two months of their K-12 careers. Our high school will reach out to all of our seniors with more information."
Hurowitz said seniors will still be able to graduate this June.
“We will not let the closure diminish their efforts in the final two months of their K-12 careers,” she said.
Clatskanie Middle/High School administrators are reaching out to all of our seniors with more information.
“The closure also means that proms, field trips, graduations, award ceremonies, and simple classroom activities will be experienced differently,” Hurowitz said. “We will work to reimagine these experiences and want all of our students to have the opportunity for connection and belonging. We do know that in-person graduation ceremonies will change and a final decision related to graduation ceremonies will be shared soon.”
Oregon education officials said that school districts across the state will continue to provide Distance Learning to students, as well as free meals.
Read more at thechiefnews.com about how the Clatskanie and Rainier School Districts are engaging teachers, students and parents with the state’s Distance Learning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.