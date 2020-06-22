New details are emerging in a violent kidnapping case involving a Rainier man.
The Chief first reported in late May that James Donald Cooley, 59, had been arrested and faced multiple criminal charges in what authorities called an abduction.
According to court documents released Friday, June 19, Cooley is alleged to have traveled from his home in Rainier to his ex-girlfriend’s home in Ilwalco without notice or invitation early May 18. He parked his vehicle on the side of Highway 101 near her home. Cooley approached his ex-girlfriend and a confrontation ensued.
He grabbed her by her arms, tied her hands together with zip ties, and began pulling her toward the highway. Cooley drug his ex-girlfriend a couple hundred feet to his vehicle, put a knife to her throat, shoved her into the backseat, and began driving back to Rainier.
When Cooley arrived at his residence, his sister, who also lives in Rainier, spotted Cooley’s ex-girlfriend at his residence. Cooley’s sister confronted them and the ex-girlfriend told her that Cooley was going to kill her. Cooley’s sister contacted the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and reported the incident. Sheriff deputies responded and later arrested Cooley.
Cooley made his initial appearance in federal court Friday, June 19, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Stacie F. Beckerman. Cooley was ordered detained pending further proceedings.
The case was investigated by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI. Gregory R. Nyhus, Assistant U.S. Attorneys for the District of Oregon, is the prosecuting attorney.
A criminal complaint is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Domestic violence is a serious violent crime that includes both physical and emotional abuse, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's office in Portland. It is frequently hidden from public view. Many survivors suffer in silence, afraid to seek help or not knowing where to turn. The traumatic effects of domestic violence also extend beyond the abused person, impacting family members and communities.
If you or someone you know are in immediate danger, please call 911.
If you need assistance or know someone who needs help, please contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). Many communities throughout the country have developed support networks to assist survivors in the process of recovery.
