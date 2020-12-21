New Details posted at 1:15 p.m. Dec. 21.
On Dec. 21, while dealing with individuals that had gained entry into the Oregon State Capitol, OSP troopers where sprayed with some kind of chemical agent on 2 different occasions.
At 8:30 a.m. when protesters entered that capitol building, at least one of the protesters used chemical agents on the police. That person is still outstanding. OSP used inert pepper ball, while dealing with these protestors.
At 10:30 a.m. when there were enough resources available between OSP and Salem Police Department, they started to push the crowd out of the building, when another individual used bear spray against police officers.
That person, who has been identified as Ryan Lyles, 41, has been taken into custody. He is being lodged at Marion County Jail on multiple charges including trespassing and assaulting a police officer.
At 1:30 p.m. a subject attempted to gain entry on the west side of the Oregon State Capitol building by breaking a widow of one of the doors. He was taken into custody.
OSP has not deployed any CS gas.
The Oregon State Police encourage people to exercise their first amendment rights, but it must be lawfully.
"Please, discontinue the acts of vandalism or destruction of property," the OSP release states. "If you commit a crime you will be subject to arrest."
Previous Chief coverage posted at 12:15 a.m. Dec. 21.
Oregon State Police (OSP) and Salem Police have have taken two people into custody after protesters entered the closed state capital building in Salem.
According to a release from OSP, the incident happened at approximately 8:30 Monday morning Dec. 21, as the Oregon Legislature launched a special session to address pandemic and wildfire relief legislation proposed by Gov. Brown.
OSP said protesters where able to gain access to the Oregon State Capitol. The Oregon State Capitol is closed due to Covid-19 restrictions. OSP troopers and Salem Police were able to get everyone out of the building. Two individuals refused to leave the building and where taken into custody.
The OSP said in its release, the law enforcement agency encourages people to exercise their first amendment rights, but it must be lawfully.
"Please, discontinue the acts of vandalism or destruction of property," the release stated. "If you commit a crime you will be subject to arrest."
On Thursday and again on Saturday, state legislators give the public options to address Brown's relief proposals before taking any final actions on the legislation.
