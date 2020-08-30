A new “Price Road” is likely coming to Rainier, but the difference will mostly be apparent in county records.
The road legalization has been a subject of controversy. Nine residents will benefit from the legalization, and one neighbor, Bob Krause, will lose out, according to testimony before the Columbia County Board of Commissioners.
The road, which county Public Works Director Mike Russell described as being badly in need of repair, was discovered in 2013 as not being legalized, which means that it cannot legally receive federal or state funds for repairs.
Russell stated during the commission meeting Aug. 26, that county public work department crews have been conducting pavement patching on the road. He showed photos depicting pothole patches and alligator cracks.
“It’s in pretty bad condition," Russel said. "At the end of the paved section, there’s no more asphalt left, practically. In order to address the pavement condition we need to apply asphalt overlay this summer."
But, Russel said, applying asphalt can only happen if the road is legalized, which it currently is not.
What is commonly referred to as Price Road, a road that heads back in a straight path from Highway 30, is actually a private road that was never legalized by the county. According to county records from 1924, the original road moved westerly in a zig-zag fashion from its starting point on Highway 30. Today’s road heads back in a straight path. Houses have been built on the road, their addresses reading “Price Road.” The mistake has been attributed to a clerical error, according to county commissioners.
County staff recommend renaming the original Price Road as West Price Road, and legalizing the current Price Road, which will enable homeowners to keep their addresses, Russell said.
“If the board chooses not to proceed with legalization, multiple properties will be landlocked without legal access. Households will have to work together through a maintenance agreement,” Russell said.
Russell said that scenario was not preferable, and because the county has worked over the years to maintain the road, it would be better to simply address the road in county records and make the road officially legal.
The county held a public hearing at their board meeting on Aug. 26 for all neighbors affected by the legalization to speak.
Carole Kelley, a homeowner on Price Road said she spoke to eight of the nine households that have a property on the Price Road section in question and said they all agreed to let the county go forward with legalizing the road.
“They really want the county to do this,” she said.
Kelley said she was unable to reach the ninth household, and that the household does not speak English very well.
Not every neighbor is in favor of the legalization.
Don Campbell, who lives on Price Road, spoke on neighbor Bob Krause’s behalf, who was unable to participate in the meeting due to medical issues, according to Campbell. Campbell said Krause did not have any benefit to the legalization.
Legalization would mean Krause would be losing some rights to his property, according to Campbell.
“Where Bob Krause is at, if you create a right of way, you’re creating a property he can’t utilize in the future,” Campbell said.
A right of way would mean there would be 20 feet of Krause’s property where he would be unable to park his equipment, or build a barn within 40-50 feet of the road.
“Mr. Krause can’t use a 50-foot strip of his property on the relabeling of his property for a quarter mile. I don’t think that’s right, I don’t think that’s fair,” Campbell said.
If a legalization does not go through, there are some alternatives.
“Bob’s position is he doesn’t want to landlock anybody, he’d like to communicate with neighbors and create private easement with them,” Campbell said.
Campbell also said the county is trying to make up for land use mistakes they have made for over a decade by doing what he sees as stealing someone’s property.
County commissioners Alex Tardif and Henry Heimuller both said during the meeting that they are not responsible for mistakes made from before they were elected to their positions.
The county commissioners said they were in favor of legalization. They will have an official vote to legalize the road during their regular meeting Wednesday, Sept. 2.
