With the release this week of Gov. Brown’s Reopening Oregon Draft Plan, Columbia County Commissioner Margaret Magruder said the plan provides a framework to move forward.
“It offers guidelines and flexibility,” Magruder said. “One size does not fit all in Oregon.”
Magruder said different regions of the state have very different needs and will experience varied impacts as reopening is initiated.
The Oregon Health Authority reported no new COVID-19 deaths in Oregon as of April 22, but on April 23, reported five new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 83 and the total number of cases to 2,127.
As of April 23, Columbia County Health reported a total of 14 COVID-19 cases, no deaths, 496 people have tested negative and nine people have recovered. Magruder said there had been no new COVID-19 cases reported in Columbia County in the past 10 days.
Magruder said the numbers are good news and the county’s public health director is providing science based guidance as to how Columbia County will successfully proceed with reopening.
“As reopening occurs, folks will need to take precautions, practice social distancing and make wise decisions so we do not experience new cases,” Magruder said. “This will be a process in readjusting our course as the circumstances require.”
State Rep. Brad Witt said the Governor is expected to release a more detailed draft next week which will combine her criteria with President Trump’s recommendations. Witt said in his weekly column that by May 4, the Governor could have a firm plan for reopening parts of Oregon’s economy, probably in rural areas where there are no, or few coronavirus cases.
Brown’s press secretary Liz (Craig) Merah told The Chief that the governor’s draft presentation has been shared widely—with legislators, local county officials, stakeholders, the Associated Press, and other reporters who asked to see a copy.
“We are holding a series of meetings to seek input on the draft plan from business owners, practitioners, and other stakeholders,” Merah said. “We are emphasizing that this is a draft that is subject to change and for which we are still seeking input, and should not be misconstrued as a final document.”
Merah said that Brown and her administration have been thinking about how to reopen Oregon’s communities and economies since we began enacting social distancing measures
“We have been in touch with state and local elected officials, public health experts, and the Governor’s Medical Advisory Panel since then to discuss how to accomplish that goal,” Merah said. “Reopening Oregon is not a process that will happen overnight or statewide all at once, and we recognize that some areas of the state will take longer to reopen than others. However, there are clear differences between the COVID-19 case numbers in urban and rural Oregon counties –– for example, a number of counties in eastern Oregon have no cases or very few cases currently.
Merah said Brown recognizes the “incredible sacrifices that Oregonians have made to comply with social distancing measures,” and credits their early action to comply with those measures in part for the relatively low infection numbers the state is now seeing.
Timelines for reopening communities will be driven by solid data on the spread of COVID-19, county by county as appropriate, and as each region is able to meet criteria set forth for a safe reopening, according the Brown’s draft.
“Given current data trends, we would expect that the first counties that could be eligible to begin the process of reopening will be in rural Oregon—but only if we can ensure those counties have adequate testing capacity, sufficient supplies of personal protective equipment, and the public health staff for contact tracing,” Merah said.
On Thursday, April 23, Brown announced that she is lifting her order delaying non-urgent procedures for health care providers.
Brown said the order will be lifted as long as the health care providers can demonstrate they have met new requirements for COVID-19 safety and preparedness.
Hospitals, surgical centers, medical offices, and dental offices that meet those requirements will be able to resume non-urgent procedures on May 1.
“As anyone waiting for an elective surgery knows, ‘non-urgent’ does not mean ‘minor,’” Brown said. “This is incredibly important medical care that we would not have told providers to delay if the threat of COVID-19 had not made it necessary.”
In a statement released Thursday morning, April 23, Brown also thanked Oregonians for the sacrifices she said they have made during this crisis to ensure that our health care workers have the personal protective equipment they need to treat COVID-19 patients.
“Lifting this order will allow our health care system to get up and running again, with appropriate safeguards in place, so that Oregonians can get health care treatment without delay,” Brown said.
Also on April 23, Oregon’s Legislative Emergency Board was scheduled to allocate more than $30 million in emergency funding to support Oregonians in need of relief due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to State Rep. Brad Witt, the funds will be used to support workers and small businesses, provide housing assistance to vulnerable Oregonians and increase federal spending limits to access relief in the CARES Act.
The Emergency Board Funding will include:
• $12 million for rental assistance and safe shelter alternatives for those who have either lost income due to COVID-19, or are at risk of infection or health problems due to inadequate shelter or housing.
• $10 million for the Oregon Worker Relief Fund to benefit workers who are ineligible for traditional unemployment insurance.
• $10 million for Small Business Assistance, funds will establish a program for businesses impacted by the coronavirus who have no more than 25 employees. This allocation includes $5 million from the E-Board, matched with $5 million in federal funding.
The Emergency Board is composed of members from the Oregon Senate and the Oregon House and has power to allocate state general fund resources.
See the full Reopening Framework Draft Plan attached to this story. Reporter Christine Menges contributed to this article.
