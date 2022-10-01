Oregon will receive $1.1 billion in new federal funds to pilot first-in-the-nation changes to the state’s Medicaid program.

Oregon Medicaid

The waiver will expand health-related social needs coverage for certain food assistance, housing support, and invest in resources that will help mitigate the health risks of climate change.

Oregon became the first state to receive federal approval for continuous health coverage for children under six years old. Also, all Oregon Health Plan (OHP) members six and older will have two years of continuous OHP enrollment, ensuring continuous coverage and access to medical, dental, and behavioral health care.

