Lou Soumas, former president of NEXT Renewable Fuels, Inc. was arrested on child sex abuse charges in Texas in November.
The board of directors terminated Soumas at its Nov. 25 meeting and announced the decision on Monday, Nov. 30. NEXT is developing a renewable diesel facility in Clatskanie.
“The board’s decision and action was based on information that came to light late last week concerning a personal matter involving Mr. Soumas and is completely unrelated to NEXT,” NEXT’s Executive Chairman and controlling shareholder Christopher Efird said in a statement about the termination on Monday. “However, we are confident in our decision that immediate termination was necessary.”
Soumas was indicted for two charges in Fort Bend, Texas in January for offenses that occurred in March and May of 2019, according to public records. On Nov. 13, Soumas was arrested in Texas for two felonies: indecency with a child by exposure and indecency with a child by sexual contact.
According to public records, Soumas was issued a warrant for arrest in February, arrested in California with a fugitive warrant in March and posted bond with an April court date. In late October he was again arrested, on a governor’s warrant seeking extradition and extradited to Fort Bend County, Texas on Nov. 13. He posted bond on Nov. 14 and filed a motion asking the court allow him to return to Oregon, which was approved.
His court date is set for Dec. 21, according to Fort Bend public records.
Efird said the company’s action was based on reasons completely unrelated to the company’s business or project work.
“I want to assure the community and all our stakeholders that work on the Port Westward project will continue without interruption,” Efird said. “We have very strong teams on the ground in Oregon and Houston and are moving forward full speed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.