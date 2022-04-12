Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley is sharing his experience in a deadly shooting.
Pixley was one of two law enforcement officers who shot and killed a murder suspect on March 31.
Pixley issued the following statement in a Facebook post April 11.
“Many of you know by now that an OSP Sergeant and I were involved in the incident at Grumpy’s Towing, a Scappoose towing business,” he wrote. “This was the first time in over 19 years of law enforcement that I have been placed in this type of situation.”
“It is a complex and difficult experience to process but I find some comfort in knowing that we were able to defend the lives of our citizens and both the sergeant and I were able to go home safely to our families.
“My wife Annette and I are humbled by the outpouring of support from the many friends, colleagues and citizens who have reached out. We deeply appreciate your kindness as we, and the rest of the community, begin to move forward from this event. It is an honor to serve you.”
Pixley declined to answer The Chief’s specific questions about his involvement in the deadly shooting, saying he could not comment until the investigation was completed.
The Washington County Major Crimes Team took lead in the investigation and identified the two officers involved in the deadly shooting as Pixley and Oregon State Police (OSP) Sergeant Chad Drew.
As officers arrived on scene, witnesses said officers ordered the armed suspect involved to put down his weapon, according to a KOIN report.
The suspect, later identified as 39-year-old Michael Stockton, fired multiple shots at two law enforcement officers, and the officers returned fire, hitting Stockton, according to investigators. No officers were injured during the gunfire.
Multiple law enforcement agencies, including St. Helens and Scappoose Police also responded to the incident. Officers at the scene rendered aid to Stockton until medical personnel could take over. Stockton was later pronounced deceased.
Following the shooting, investigators located two different handguns in Stockton’s possession confirming he fired multiple shots in the direction of the law enforcement officers, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) Detective Shannon Wilde.
During the investigation, officers learned that Stockton was wanted by Gresham Police for the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old man at a storage facility in Gresham, according to Wilde. Investigators said the shooting in Scappoose is unrelated to the Gresham homicide case.
Stockton had served 60 months in prison in 2014 after his conviction of two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of being a felon in possession of a gun, according to The Oregonian.
Pixley and Drew were placed on critical incident leave, which is standard protocol following an officer-involved shooting.
Beyond serving the county, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office serves Clatskanie as its only regularly-presence law enforcement through a contract with the City of Clatskanie.
