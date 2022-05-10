The Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals (LUBA) has remanded the Port Westward rezone, sending it back to Columbia County for more information.
Last September, the Columbia County Board of Commissioners approved the Port of Columbia County’s application to rezone 837 acres at Port Westward from Primary Agriculture to Resource Industrial Planned Development.
Port Westward is a deep-water port with existing dock facilities and direct access to the 43-foot navigation channel in the Columbia River. The 837-acre expansion at Port Westward will address the need, both at the local and state level, for additional industrial land.
Port of Columbia County Executive Director Sean Clark called LUBA's decision "disappointing," adding, "We remain hopeful and will continue to work to expand economic opportunity in this underserved part of the state."
The Port is one of very few deep-water ports on the Columbia River and is an incredibly unique asset adjacent to land developed and primed for additional development, according to Clark.
“The Port believes that we effectively demonstrated that responsible industrial and agricultural uses can coexist together as good neighbors, as they have for decades at Port Westward," Clark said. "The Port Commission will consider how to best move forward for economic development in Columbia County."
Opposition reaction
The groups that filed the challenge have also release a statement concerning the LUBA remand. See that statement below.
Columbia Riverkeeper, 1000 Friends of Oregon, and farmers at Port Westward celebrated a decision by the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals (LUBA) that maintains protections for 837 acres of high-value farmland in the midst of prime salmon habitat.
"Columbia County Commissioners erred badly in rezoning Port Westward. The land they seek to industrialize has been farmed for generations, providing unique and deep soils that sustain the production of food and other crops that go far beyond this community, from u-pick blueberries to high-quality mint and cattle,” said Mike Seely, mint farmer at Port Westward. “LUBA’s decision affirms that Oregon land use laws protect farmland, and that will improve our local economy.”
Local farmers, clean water advocates, and uprail communities concerned about long trains bisecting Columbia County cities and towns remain adamant that the Port Westward area is better suited to agriculture, forestry, and fisheries than industrialization.
“Again and again, community members have come together to protect the Lower Columbia River’s clean water, salmon and other fish, and sustainable jobs,” said Dan Serres, conservation director for Columbia Riverkeeper.
“The decision is a recognition of the importance of Oregon's land use laws - to protect our irreplaceable farm lands, especially in the face of a changing climate,” said Mary Kyle McCurdy, Deputy Director of 1000 Friends of Oregon.
Over 1,000 people—including local farmers, business owners, and people that live along the rail lines to the site—urged the Columbia County Board of Commissioners to reject the rezone proposal. Today’s LUBA decision affirms that community sentiment.
LUBA agreed with Columbia Riverkeeper and 1000 Friends on all of the issues they raised, finding that the County failed to consider the important natural resources in the area, failed to adequately evaluate the sensitive agricultural uses (specifically, mint farming), and failed to analyze the scale of the potential adverse impacts of the proposed uses on the surrounding area.
Columbia Riverkeeper and 1000 Friends of Oregon are represented by Crag Law Center, a non-profit environmental law center serving Pacific Northwest communities.
