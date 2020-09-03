Update posted at 3 p.m. Sept. 3
Front portions of the Clatskanie Public Library District building at 11 Lillich Street were boarded up on Thursday, Sept. 3 following damage caused when a vehicle struck the building at approximately 7:04 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2, according to Interim Library Director Becky White, who said she saw the crash recorded on the library’s surveillance cameras.
“This driver came around the corner, hit the building, and just drove away,” White said.
White said there were some witnesses, including people who were at nearby Cope’s Park and people who were at a doctor’s office across the street from the library who reported the incident immediately, which White said allowed law enforcement to respond promptly.
“We’re grateful to the Columbia County Sheriff’s department, which responded immediately, and we’re grateful to the city manager and his public works guys who came out and secured the building,” White said. “So a lot of people came together instantly, and that’s really helpful.”
According to White, the driver has been charged and was arrested at his home the evening of Sept. 2.
Right now, White said she is waiting for insurance adjusters to give the library an idea of what damage costs will be.
There is structural damage to the building; the dry wall where the car struck is broken from floor to ceiling. There may be damage to the materials inside the building, and there are sprinkler heads outside the building that will need to be replaced as well as a shrub that was ripped out by the driver, according to White. Inside the building, White said the impact was enough to send two bookshelves full of reference books, the heaviest books inside the library, across the room.
“They’re all over the place,” White said.
Because the library is part of a special district, White said the building is insured through the Special Districts Association of Oregon, which will pay for the damages.
“We’ll be getting some contractors to give us quotes on the repairs, and then we rebuild,” White said.
Even though the building is damaged, and has now set back reopening, White said she is counting her blessings. No one was injured in the accident, which White said is lucky, because there are often teenagers sitting or leaning against the now-boarded up wall in order to access WiFi, and the area is heavily trafficked in general because of the children’s park close by. In the surveillance video White watched, she said about 30 seconds before the crash, there was a woman walking on the sidewalk in front of the library.
“It could have been worse. I just keep telling myself at the end of the day, it could have been worse,” White said. “Every time I think 2020 has shown us everything, it’s like one more thing, but we will go through this too.”
White said she wanted to deliver one more message to the community.
“There’s so many precious things here, not the least of all is children. We really need people to slow down coming around this corner, drunk or not. There’s nowhere that anybody is going that is important enough to take a life,” White said
Previous Chief coverage posted at 10 a.m. Sept. 3
Front portions of the Clatskanie Public Library District building at 11 Lillich Street were boarded up on Thursday, Sept. 3 following damage caused when a vehicle struck the building.
The following is a message posted on the Clatskanie Community Bulletin Board Facebook page following the incident on Wednesday, Sept. 2
"We are sad to announce that an intoxicated hit and run driver caused substantial damage to the Library building this evening. Thankfully no one was injured and we’re grateful to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Officers, who responded quickly and arrested the person responsible; and the City Manager and the Clatskanie Public Works guys who helped to secure the building, but we need to take a couple days off to regroup.
Don’t worry, we’ll be back- 2020 may be filled with tests, but we’ve got dragons on our side! 🐉The Library will be CLOSED from September 3-7. Modified services will resume at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 8."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.