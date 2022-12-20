Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

New Details Posted Dec. 20

Limited Lane Travel

Limited travel lanes are open at the Highway 30 landslide site.

One lane of U.S. Highway 30 will remain open with flaggers through Christmas and New Year’s Day even when landslide repair work between Astoria and Clatskanie pauses for the holidays.

The Landslide

The massive landslide occurred Nov. 29 just north of Clatskanie along Highway 30.
