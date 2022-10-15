Gov. Kate Brown is leading a trade mission to South Korea and Japan, the first such effort since 2019.
The trade mission will focus on promoting foreign investment and business expansion in Oregon as the two countries reopen fully to tourism, trade, and business travel.
Brown is joined by Oregon leaders representing the agriculture, tourism, higher education, apparel, technology, and manufacturing industries. Brown will also be visiting Oregon’s sister state in Japan, the Toyama Prefecture.
“While many states are seeking to expand trade opportunities as Asia begins to fully reopen, we know that Oregon’s businesses, products, and tourism opportunities are second to none,” Brown states in a release. “Oregon has strong relationships in South Korea and Japan that have been built on decades of trade and the shared values of economic growth, environmental stewardship, and a desire for a better tomorrow. As we celebrate these partnerships and the successes they’ve brought in growing Oregon’s exports and expanding business development in our state, we are planting the seeds of the future for the next chapter in our economy’s growth.”
Brown said Asian trade and tourism are critical drivers of Oregon’s economy and job growth. South Korea is a key and expanding export market for Oregon, and Japan is one of Oregon’s largest foreign investors. South Korea and Japan are Oregon’s fourth and sixth largest markets, respectively, for export goods overall, and two of the top markets for the state’s agricultural exports. Together, they represent 11% of Oregon’s $29.9 billion global export market, according to the release.
Over the past five years, Oregon ranks seventh in the U.S. for largest export growth, growing significantly at 37%. During the pandemic, Oregon was one of only six states in the country to see positive export growth between 2019 and 2020. Nearly 6,000 Oregon companies export internationally, and 83,000 Oregon jobs are supported by exports. Travel and tourism in Oregon is a $10.9 billion industry that directly employs 100,000 Oregonians and generates $1.2 billion in state and local tax revenue.
Columbia County view
The Chief contacted Columbia Economic Team Executive Director Paul Vogel for his take on the trade mission.
“I’ve had the good fortune to participate in prior Governor’s Trade Missions to Asia,” Vogel said. “That experience taught me that there’s a distinct difference between these missions’ value in theory and in practice.”
Vogel added that after a couple of consecutive years of global isolation, it’s important, at least symbolically, to renew these relationships in person.
“There is value simply in restoring the personal connections in these longstanding trade and economic relationships,” he said. “Face to face means something, particularly in other cultures. Half of the value is in just showing up. I tend to want to rely more on businesses and the private sector to make these relationships work and flourish, but the reality is that governmental leadership engagement and partnership counts for a lot, and perhaps more, in many other countries. Asian countries personify that.”
Vogel said this trade mission “seems quickly put together.”
“Once you’re there, being explicitly prepared is critical.,” he said. “Our hope would be that the businesses participating have had time to fully prepare, because while half of it is just showing up, the other half is truly having your act together and being fully prepared to do business their way, on their patch. “
According to Vogel, no Columbia County businesses were invited to participate, although there are a number, he said, that would be well-positioned to do so.
Benefits for Columbia County
In the case of a trade mission such as this one, Vogel said the hope is to benefit in the most general of terms: reinforcement that “Oregon is open for business”; elected and administrative government leaders equipped and knowledgeable about advanced manufacturing (OMIC and PCC/OMIC), and even clean, sustainable fuel production Vogel expects that would be establish through the proposed NEXT Renewables facility.
“And, also as a tourism partner in the Portland region and with Travel Oregon, restoring air travel levels – especially from traditional high-visitor countries like Japan will be welcome.,” he said. “Visitors to the Portland area, like Portlanders, are discovering outdoor recreation in Columbia County and love the existence of the CrownZ Trail and the fact we have 62 mils of Columbia River shoreline and are focused on destination development providing river access.”
Vogel said that overall, the county should benefit from increased visibility as an entire state; awareness and attraction that comes from outreach.
“The current position of the yen versus the dollar will likely not result in the type of Japanese reverse investment we’ve enjoyed in the past, but being open for business, sustaining current trade relationships that keep agricultural and other commodities moving on the Columbia River – we benefit as a county from the prosperity of the entire state,” Vogel said.
As a new governor takes office in January, Vogel said he is hopeful for an even more robust understanding of business and economic development in a new administration.
“And one which doesn’t rely on trade missions more than it does making it simpler, easier, and more positive for existing local businesses to operate successfully – and cost-effectively, hire locally – and contribute to a balanced economy and traded sector that includes countries like Japan and South Korea, but doesn’t overly rely upon them,” he said.
The Oregon trade mission was scheduled from October 14 to October 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.